Q: If the Cardinals make a deep postseason run, are the bad moves by president of baseball operations John Mozeliak simply forgotten by the front office?
BenFred: Shouldn't a deep postseason run be considered when taking stock of a president of baseball operations? That -- returning to the postseason -- what this season was supposed to be about, right?
The ownership and Mozeliak are aligned, and there have been no signs -- even when the Cardinals were struggling -- that this will change.Here's something to chew on.
More than wondering if Mozeliak will be fired, it might be worth wondering if he could be of interest to the Red Sox.
If Boston grew tired of Dave Dombrowski's heavy spending and practice of swapping prospect talent for production now, and Red Sox want to try a more sustained success model, it would make sense to look to St. Louis as blueprint, but with a Boston payroll.