QUESTION: What is Mike Shildt talking about? He said Wacha had "good stuff" during his start in Los Angeles, and keeps saying Carpenter is the best option at leadoff. He knows we are watching the games, right?
BENFRED: Shildt probably would have been better off saying Wacha's pitching, in his eyes, looked better than the results.
But semantics aside, the manager has been handcuffed by the front office in terms of the rotation. The Cardinals needed starting pitching help. They acquired none. So now the manager has to try to create a plan to cover up a hole. If he has to go back to Wacha, and he might have to, he doesn't want to bury the guy. Shildt has been placed in a tough spot by the front office here.
Shildt doesn't get a pass on Carpenter. The stuff about Carpenter being the team's best leadoff hitter by the numbers was misleading because the guys who might be better (specifically Wong and Fowler) have not been given meaningful chances in that spot. Starting Fowler at leadoff on Tuesday was proof the manager's quote on Carpenter didn't pass the sniff test.