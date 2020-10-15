WHAT IS THE FUTURE FOR SCHWARTZ?

QUESTION: Do the Blues look at extending Schwartz? I just think there has got to be something better out there for the money. He’s just too streaky.
JIM T.: I think you've got to bring him back. Yeah, he's streaky. But so are a lot of other players. He's had at least 19 goals in five of his last seven seasons and has been one of the Blues’ top performers in each of the last two playoffs. Despite his reputation for being injury-prone, he played in all 71 games this past season. Despite his small stature, he'll work the corners and go to the front of the net. He has quickness and tenacity. He's in the prime of his career at 28. That's my case.
