QUESTION: What is the players stance in the current negotiations?
COMMISH: They want to play. They want to be safe when they are playing and traveling. And they want to be paid what they think is fair, keeping in mind that both sides are losing money this year and that the people really don't care about millionaires and billionaires squabbling when a lot of folks are out of work. Or sick. Or worse.
Follow-up: Can’t the players insist on standard language in any 2020 agreement that nothing in it will last beyond 2020, including the financial arrangement? Would that clarify any fears that the owners will use the agreement in future CBA negotiations?
COMMISH: In one sense, this agreement could be a one-year wonder for both sides. But, if the players feel they are giving up too much money this year, they could ask, for example, for some assurance for next year that the owners legitimately will spend for free agents or that draft pick compensation for a team signing a free agent be waived or that there be a minimum payroll for teams.
There will be another agreement to be hammered out after next season, too, when the five-year Basic Agreement expires but there is no harm in giving up something now in hopes of getting something back next year.
