QUESTION: For the past several offseasons the Cardinals have said “we need another bat”. After getting only 16 hits in the NLCS compared to the Nationals 21 runs, I guess that is true once again this offseason. Why are the not making a Goldshmidtlike deal with Ozuna who had 29 HRs and 89 RBIs in 2018. He did win a gold glove in the year before he came to the cardinals. Why not sign Ozuna and have it over with instead of holding a contest among the young and inexperienced outfielders like Thomas, Arozarena etal. If you got a guy with Ozuna’s production or is it that management only wants to pay the minimum salary for the 2020 LFer?
GOOLD: Goodness. Marcell Ozuna would definitely take the Goldschmidt deal. Not sure why the Cardinals would offer that. We're not talking about comparable players or hitters. Let's take a look at their career averages.
Goldschmidt -- .292/.391/.529, .916 OPS, 141 OPS+
Ozuna -- .272/.329/.455, .784 OPS, 112 OPS+
Ozuna is an above-average fielder at a position where mostly below-average fielders play. He grades out well compared to other left fielders, and does so with the advanced metrics for defense. Goldschmidt is an elite defender at a busy position in the field where an elite fielder stands out (see: Cardinals, 2019 vs. Cardinals, 2018). Ozuna has received MVP votes once in his career. Once. Goldschmidt has finished runnerup in the MVP voting twice in his career. These are not the same players. Goldschmidt's career compares to Fred McGriff, Derrek Lee, and from age 28-30 his career mirrored Jeff Bagwell, a Hall of Famer. Ozuna's career draws comparisons to Ryan Ludwick, Marty Cordova, and George Hendrick.
The metric where Ozuna has the edge is age. He's younger.
The reason why the Cardinals aren't rushing to sign Ozuna is in part because of those exact comparisons, and how they think freeing up that spot in the outfield will bring greater production from a younger player. It's a big bet at this time. And the reason why is because they don't have the obvious cleanup hitter as a replacement. That's a big if, right now. But using home runs and RBIs to compare Ozuna to Goldschmidt is missing every statistic that the team and the agent will use to determine what Ozuna will be offered and will sign.