WHAT LEFTHANDED HITTER IS AVAILABLE?

QUESTION: What LH hitter is out there that the Cards can get (assuming they really want one)? Brock Holt does not move the needle.
GOOLD: Exactly. That's my point. Not one stands out. Could shake loose later in spring when you're talking the 40-man rosters starting to take on water and the waivers starting to stir up. One thing to also watch is who enters the Betts sweepstakes, and if the Dodgers win what do they do to slim their outfield options, and then does the price of, say, a Joc Pederson (above) drop and the Cardinals take a look.
This winter, the Cardinals were looking for an answer in the outfield, not a platoon and not a possible answer. Well, they don't really have that. They still have their competition and their production by committee in place. So a deal no looks a little different, if there's suddenly a team that has a lefthanded-hitting outfielder they're looking to move.