Q: Do you believe Wong’s success this year is tied entirely to him playing with confidence knowing he has maximum latitude with the manager? If so, could the team have tapped into this potential earlier in his career if they had taken notice?
BenFred: It's not entirely that, but that is a part of it. I don't know if maximum latitude is the right phrase.Wong is no different than any other player in that if he does not do his job, does not prepare and go about things the right way, then he can deal with the same consequences.But what has happened is manager Mike Shildt made it clear in his messaging and his managing that Wong is valued and will play every day without having to look over his shoulder if his defense remains elite, which it has, even if his bat has ups and downs, which it has. But his offense has been a lot more up than down lately, and the cries for him to be moved for an offense-first second baseman have faded fast. He's on track to play a career-high amount of innings while leading the league in defensive runs saved at his position and also ranking among the top second basemen in OPS. He's having a career year, and part of it is because of the relationship he has with Shildt. Not all of it. As for the question about if the team could have tapped into it earlier, I think it could have, yes. Matheny's management of Wong was never going to get the best Wong possible. Some of that's on Wong. Some of that's on Matheny. You have to know how to get the best out of each player. Matheny never got the best out of Wong. Putting him in the outfield for 100-plus innings look especially crazy now.