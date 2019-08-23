COMMENT: After a long season of watching a lot of terrible at-bats, the Edman-Carp conversations confuse me simply because of the eye check. Watching Edman's at-bats for the most part is enjoyable, and includes optimism of what might happen, whereas Carp's at-bats are harder and harder to watch. Even when Carp works the count to his advantage (2-0, 3-1), he never takes advantage of it.
BENFRED: I had this conversation with P-D teammate Derrick Goold in the press box Thursday night. We were talking about what makes Carpenter such a volatile topic among fans.
I argued that one of the reasons is that Carpenter, when he's bad, is brutal to watch. He argues balls and strikes. It's strikeout or home run or walk, without much in between. Edman can have the same hit-less day, but it looks different. It's balls in play and him busting it to first base.
You mention that Carpenter works counts but doesn't take advantage. He does when he walks, but that's often excluded from this conversation. Walks are not that fun to watch.
Carpenter, when he is right, is fun to watch.
Carpenter, when he is not right, is probably one of the league's toughest players to watch, even if the numbers he's putting up -- like the OBP conversion -- are in his favor at times.