QUESTION: Could you clear up the Tyler Skaggs controversy? Was there an Angels staffer who provided him the drugs for pain? Were the opioids banned? What are the possible MLB policy outcomes from this tragedy?
GOOLD: I cannot beyond the news reports that you are reading from Los Angeles. As you can imagine, this isn't a story that I've been on the phone chasing or digging through police reports. All I can offer is the same thing that you've read because that's the responsible thing to do here. As it was with the hacking case that we discussed so, so often: This isn't just a baseball story. There is an investigation. Police are involved. Let's give it and the player the respect deserved by not trafficking in rumor and innuendo and shoddy-guess journalism.
I will add this: One thing being discussed by baseball executives and the union is expanding the testing for opioids. That's likely to happen in some capacity. And there are also going to be internal discussions with most teams, if not all, about the supports system they have for players. The same thing happened when Josh Hancock was killed in 2007, and many teams like the Cardinals had to address and audit the support they provided players who had issues that could have been handled before tragedy.
To his credit, former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was big on this, even suggesting that the ballpark was not the venue for such help and that teams needed to do a better job of providing players support outside of the ballpark, away from the pressures or preconceptions of the clubhouse so they could discuss things with counselors, with someone who could offer direction and not have the player feel that person was going to run to the team or to the manager.
I urge you to take a look at the coverage in The Los Angeles Times and Orange County Register for details I'm not equipped to pass along for this ongoing story.