QUESTION: Let’s say it’s like today – 2 games behind the Cubs for first and on the bubble for Wildcard, and it’s the morning of September 19th. 7 of the final 10 games of the season are against the Cubs. What three steps would the Cards best have taken between now and then to improve the chances of success? (I anticipate acquisition of a top shelf starting pitcher will top your list.)
GOOLD: You answered your own question. The most transformative move the Cardinals can make now or July for September or October is the addition of a frontline starting pitcher that adds teeth to the rotation and maybe isn't afraid to bare them every so often.