WHAT OTHER CHANGES WILL COME OUT OF 2020?

QUESTION: What other permanent changes do you see coming out of 2020, other than the DH? Could there be a realignment of divisions?
GOOLD: I don't know about the realignment of divisions, but here are two things that I think will be expedited into baseball in addition to the universal DH:
• Expanded interleague play so that every team plays more teams from the other league and it's not constrained by the rotation division stuff.
• Expanded rosters, even beyond the 26, and the healthy scratches.
Photo: Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos drops down a sac bunt against the Royals during an interleague game at Busch Stadium in 2019. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)
