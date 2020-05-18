WHAT OTHER CHANGES WILL COME OUT OF 2020?
Cardinals start Royals series

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) runs it out after making a sacrifice bunt during the eighth inning of a game on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

QUESTION: What other permanent changes do you see coming out of 2020, other than the DH? Could there be a realignment of divisions?

GOOLD: I don't know about the realignment of divisions, but here are two things that I think will be expedited into baseball in addition to the universal DH:

• Expanded interleague play so that every team plays more teams from the other league and it's not constrained by the rotation division stuff.

• Expanded rosters, even beyond the 26, and the healthy scratches.

Photo: Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos drops down a sac bunt against the Royals during an interleague game at Busch Stadium in 2019. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

