QUESTION: What is the chance Marcell Ozuna takes the QO? If he does not, any chance he still re-signs with the Cardinals? For Ozuna, $15-17 million a year for 3 years because of his bat?
GOOLD: As of Monday morning, it remains unlikely that Ozuna takes the qualifying offer. The Cardinals and his agent are set to meet this week here in Scottsdale. Not sure of the day. Good bet Mozeliak will be involved with that meeting, so you're looking at Tuesday or Wednesday, and then the QO deadline arrives. So, they're up against the clock.
The Cardinals want shorter. Ozuna wants longer commitment. And there you have it.
Three years is definitely more appealing to the Cardinals and not appealing to Ozuna when you consider his age. He'd be better taking the QO and hitting the market again next year for the big deal w/o the draft pick attached vs. taking a three year deal now and a reduced rate and then becoming a free agent at 32. Yikes. He'd have to bet big on a change in the CBA and baseball's current trend if that's the case.