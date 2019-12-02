QUESTION: Recent reporting in the P-D seems to discount the chances that Alex Reyes can rebound and be effective in 2020. Any updates on his progress? What odds do you put on a full recovery and finally getting to his original potential?
GOOLD: Huh? I'm not sure what reporting you're talking about. There was an update on Alex Reyes in the opening minutes of this chat. I don't think it's fair to expect him to be a starter in 2020 and log the innings of a starter and be the standout starter that his talent would allow in 2020. He's had three years undone by injury. He has tons of ability, for sure, but you have to be reasonable, and going from zero to 180 innings? I don't think that's reasonable. He could be an impact reliever, have a big role in the coming season, and maybe emerge as the closer for the team before Hicks returns. That's possible. I just think it's important to be cautious, conservative. He has given the team reasons to be hopeful that he'll contribute.