WHAT'S A FAIR DEAL FOR FLAHERTY?

QUESTION: What's a reasonable offer for the Cardinals to make to lock up Jack Flaherty?
GORDO: If I am Flaherty, I want double the money Luis Robert got from the White Sox. So that's $100 million for six years. That sounds like a lot, but look at what the team gave Mikolas for one excellent season and far less upside.
Flaherty lacks leverage, except this: He is going to get paid in the back end or arbitration anyway and his potential free-agent price for down the road will only climb if he stays healthy.
Follow-up: When will the Cardinals approach Dakota Hudson in an attempt to hammer out an extension to at least try to buy out his remaining years of control?
GORDO: Of course the Cardinals will approach Hudson at some point. But will they remember to bring enough money? Hudson has nowhere near Flaherty's potential, but surely he looks at Mikolas and says, "I can do that."