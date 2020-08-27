WHAT’S A FAIR RECORD FOR MIZZOU?

QUESTION: If Missouri plays all of its games, what is a successful season? My mind is that if you were to not lose by three touchdowns against Alabama or LSU, and win a few more, maybe five wins is a good season. What do you think and what is your projections for the different games?
MATTER: Based on what we know about this team and the rest of the schedule, I'm going with 4-6 ... but wouldn't be shocked by 3-7 or 5-5. I'm not sold on the offense yet. The O-line has to be much improved from last year — and it lost three starters. The QB situation is still uncertain.
If Vegas is setting lines on all 10 games right now, I'd expect Mizzou to be favored in only two: vs. Vanderbilt and vs. Arkansas. I can see a handful of toss-up games. At Mississippi State, at South Carolina, maybe at Tennessee. I know fans expect a win over Kentucky (finally), but expectations for this year's UK team are really high.
MU will be a decided underdog against Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Florida. If the Tigers win any one of those four games, that's a strong signal this staff knows what it's doing. ESPN’s FPI projections have Mizzou winning between three and four games, 3.2 to be exact.
If you go 4-6 with competitive performances against the best teams on the schedule, that's OK. You chalk this up as the most unconventional season in team history and a transition year under a new staff that had three practices with its new team up until the third week of August. If you go 3-7 or 4-6 and get humiliated along the way in those losses, then you lose some of the good vibes going into 2021. The bandwagon gets a little lighter.
Either way, barring an absolute disaster — we’re talking 2-8 or worse with bloodbath losses — this program will benefit from a full, normal offseason and should be able to shake off any stink from 2020.
