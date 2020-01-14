WHAT'S BEHIND MCKINNEY'S DEPARTURE?

QUESTION: What can you share about Mario McKinney’s suspension and transfer from Mizzou?
BENFRED: There's a lot of chatter that I'm not going to put out there without confirmation that it's true.
McKinney (above left) is going to get his chance to tell his side of it. So will Martin and Mizzou. Some clarity, on the record, would be appreciated.
There has been talk going back a while that he was disgruntled and considering leaving. He made a Facebook post after his suspension was announced that complained about Mizzou having so many guards. Paraphrasing here, but he said he felt misled about the roster construction.
How any player with access to the Internet is surprised by the roster he signs up to join is beyond me.
Martin is playing so many guys this season, it's hard to believe McKinney didn't have a fair shake to get minutes if he was doing the right things in practice. He didn't seem all that interested in defense in his limited playing time, and he looked for his shot as soon as he entered off the bench. That's not a great way to carve out a bigger role.
I wish him the best but would have liked to see him tough it out a little longer. Things often get better if a guy can overcome the first urge to leave.