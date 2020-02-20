WHAT’S BEHIND PINSON’S BREAKOUT?

QUESTION: Xavier Pinson is averaging 10.3 points per game for the season and 23 over the last 4 games of which MU has won 3. How do you explain this sudden outburst and which trend is the real one? It's hard to understand the sudden breakout.
MATTER: It's really not that complicated if you step back and look at how things have unfolded in the last six weeks.
1. Pinson is shooting better now than he was earlier in the season.
2. He's more confident and turning the ball over less often (outside of the Auburn game).
3. The bigs inside are commanding more attention and respect and that's giving Smith and Pinson some cushion on the perimeter.
4. Mark Smith isn't on the court. He was averaging 8.4 shots per game. Someone else has to take those shots. Also, with Smith out—and McKinney gone—the bench is shorter. Martin doesn’t have options other than letting Pinson play through his mistakes.