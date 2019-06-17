QUESTION: In your Sunday article, you mentioned a continuing trend of under-performance by acquired players. We have seen some regression under both recent managers, but what other aspects of the culture and environment of the Cardinals organization could be possible contributors to the issue? Pressure from an engaged fan base, living up to the tradition, etc.?
GOOLD: Or misreading the age. Bad projection models on what has staying power as a player moves into his 30s and mid-30s.
• The ballpark. Don't discount that as a big factor.
• Support systems in place -- and that would include training and medical staff, as well as whatever a player needs to get his swing or routine going.
• Lineup dynamics. That's a big one. Who hits where and what that does for the situation the new hitter gets to bat in.
Any of those things. And probably those things much more than the fan base or the tradition, candidly.