QUESTION: What happened to Michael Wacha? He showed a world of promise in 2013 with an amazing postseason. Now he's widely thought to be long gone by next season and no longer good enough to be a fifth starter. Is it just the injuries? Not as talented as we all thought? League caught up with him?
COMMISH: Injuries have been the big thing, although he did win 17 games a few years ago. Wacha can reach the mid-90s, and the high 90s once in a while, but he hasn't recaptured the consistency he had even last year when he was 8-2 and headed to the All-Star Game before he suffered a torn oblique muscle that effectively ended his season. He will get another chance in Cincinnati this weekend and after that, I don't know.
He will be allowed to be a free agent and somebody will sign him before next year but the Cardinals don't feel they can make him a qualifying offer of $17 million or so, because he would accept that. But maybe he has something left to give. We'll see.