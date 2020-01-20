WHAT'S BEST FOR THE TEAM: CARLOS AS STARTER OR CLOSER?
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Carlos Martinez and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina talk on the mound after Martinez gave up a homer to Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. in the ninth inning during Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: If it turns out that Carlos Martinez's shoulder is strong, do you think the team is better off with him as a starter or as a reliever?

COMMISH: When Carlos signed his five-year extension a few years ago, it was done with the idea that he would be a starting pitcher. And he deserves that chance. But I think the club is better with him pitching the ninth inning than the first — in which he historically hasn't been very good anyway. If the shoulder doesn't hold up, Martinez goes back to the ninth, if able.

