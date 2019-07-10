Most Popular
QUESTION: What does a Binnington extension look like to BenFred?
BENFRED: I won't pretend to be a hockey salary expert, but this one stumps even those minds.
The problem is the lack of comparison. Binnington is old for a rookie (25). He just won a Stanley Cup after taking over in-season. It seems headed to arbitration until we hear differently. Gonna be a headache.