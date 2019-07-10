Subscribe for 99¢
Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov wins Hart, Lindsay at NHL Awards

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington holds the Stanley Cup on the red carpet before the NHL Awards show on June 19 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: What does a Binnington extension look like to BenFred?

BENFRED: I won't pretend to be a hockey salary expert, but this one stumps even those minds.

The problem is the lack of comparison. Binnington is old for a rookie (25). He just won a Stanley Cup after taking over in-season. It seems headed to arbitration until we hear differently. Gonna be a headache.