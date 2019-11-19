QUESTION: What is Mizzou offensive coordinator Derek Dooley doing wrong?
BENFRED: The biggest thing would seem to be an inability to figure out how to find some sort of a spark for an offense that has spent the past four games showing little to no signs of life. The offensive line has regressed. The running game is not a threat. The deep passing game, never strong this season, has pretty much dried up. It's looked bad with and without Kelly Bryant. So, take your pick. The offense has scored 27 points, total, in its past four games.
When Barry Odom became a head coach, he made it pretty clear his offensive coordinator was going to be the head coach of the offense. He handed those keys to Dooley upon his hire, a questionable one at the time, considering Dooley had never before called plays.
Dooley's hire is on Odom. The offense's nosedive is on Dooley.