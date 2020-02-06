WHAT'S HAPPENED TO DRU SMITH?

QUESTION: What has happened to Dru Smith? The Dru Smith we heard so much about prior to the start of the season. He had good numbers against lesser competitionn but has disappeared far too often during SEC play.
MATTER: I can't figure it out either, because he’s had some very strong games against quality competition. Heading into the South Carolina game, you could make a case he was one of the league's best overall guards.
As of last Tuesday, before that night's games, here's where Smith ranked in Wins Shares — how many wins he was individually responsible for based on his production:
1. Reggie Perry, Mississippi State 3.8
2. Mason Jones, Arkansas 3.7
3. Nick Richards, Kentucky 3.6
4. Kerry Blackshear, Florida 3.5
5. Skylar Mays, LSU 3.3
6. John Fulkerson, Tennessee 3.2
7. Ashton Hagans, Kentucky 3.2
8. Emmitt Williams, LSU 3.1
9. Jimmy Whitt, Arkansas 3.1
10. Dru Smith, Missouri 2.9
The guards on that list are Jones, Mays, Hagans, Whitt and Smith.
But with Mark Smith out, somehow Dru plays 33 minutes at A&M and takes only four shots — and misses all four. And he was playing off the ball for long stretches with Pinson at the point. Turnovers are still a problem for Smith and in some games he's just too unselfish when it comes to looking for his shot.
He's a strong defender most nights, but they simply need him getting into the paint and shooting more from the perimeter. That also means Pinson has to stay on the floor and avoid fouls and turnovers to give Smith a chance to play on the wing and get open for shots.