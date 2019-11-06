QUESTION/COMMENT: Impressions of Justin Faulk so far? He has been OK, but they're not paying him to be OK. If Army was sending a message to Petro that he could be replaced, this has blown up in Army’s face. Faulk’s offense has not come around, and he has been a negative defender.
TOM T.: Good, not great and I think he's leveled off a bit. Berube thinks he's still adjusting after playing his whole career with one team and having to pick up on some new things. His shots have been way down of late. He had six against Los Angeles, and he's had six total in the six games since.
Defensively, the Blues want him to be more aggressive. Offensively, like the entire team, he needs to shoot more.