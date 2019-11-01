QUESTION: No goals and -3 rating for Justin Faulk so far this season (before Friday night). He's looked good at times on the power play but he seems to make fewer plays at even strength than his fellow D-men. Joining the team late and being the new guy on a Cup-winning team can't be easy. Have you seen signs of his game improving or is this still an acclimation period?
GORDO: For the life of me I can't understand why Craig Berube and assistant Mike Van Ryn haven't been able to settle on defensive pairings this season. Carl Gunnarsson was briefly unavailable, but for the most part the coaches have had their pick of D-men to play.
As chat regulars know, I'm not a fan of guys playing on their off side by design. When they get caught on their off side in their zone, they often have to move the puck on their backhand -- like on a giveaway by Faulk with his back to the forecheck in the last game. So if Faulk can ever fall into a regular pairing and stick to the right side we will get a better idea of what he can offer at even strength.
But remember that Faulk is a lot like Kevin Shattenkirk. He can move the puck and add offense, but he will never be a Norris candidate.
Follow-up:
Faulk is a much better defenseman then Shattenkirk. If it is true what you posted that he’s like Shattenkirk, then Army really goofed because Shattenkirk was available for free and a $1.75 million one-year deal.
GORDO: Faulk might be better than Shattenkirk, but I'm not sure about much better. But Faulk's ability, age and willingness to sign at that price made him attractive. Shattenkirk took a bargain one-year deal to play for a contender. Let's see what he does the next six years after this and what he gets paid before we compare him to Faulk.