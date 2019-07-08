QUESTION: What does Daniel Ponce de Leon have to do to get a long look in the rotation? (And you can't say be better than the other options, because he has been.)
GOOLD: I wouldn't say that as an answer. It could start with one of the other starters being worse, or struggling more.
Ponce de Leon just has to keep doing what he's doing. He could stay with this level of performance and watch things shift around him and be a starter by the end of the month. He's impressed. The Cardinals have taken note. And it wouldn't be a shock if he's mixed into the rotation within the next two, three turns if the current trends continue.