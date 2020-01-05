WHAT'S HOLDING UP KOSTIN'S ARRIVAL?

QUESTION: Does Sanford or Brouwer have a future with the Blues? Why not call up Klim Kostin?
GORDO: Yes, Sanford has a future. He's been fairly productive in his role and at this point he can help this team more than Kostin can. At some point Sanford could become a trade chip because it does appear that Kostin has a higher ceiling.
Brouwer is filling the extra forward role. Mostly he sits. The Blues can't have Kostin waste a lot of time in that role He is still playing catch-up after coming to the AHL at such a young age.