WHAT’S IMPRESSIVE ABOUT DRINKWITZ?
Football is in the air at Mizzou

Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz yells as quarterback Shawn Robinson passes by during warmups at the start of spring football practice on March 11. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

QUESTION: What has impressed you most about Eli Drinkwitz so far?

MATTER: He's clearly got a plan. He's prepared. He isn't making things up as he goes along. He knows what he wants his program to look like. He knows how things will operate, both systematically in terms of Xs and Os and the program’s internal structure.

I know everyone focuses on the charisma/personality, but I think that should be a given in today's game. If you can't make a strong impression with your natural personality and the way you interact with the public and the media, then you shouldn't be a college coach in a major program. 

