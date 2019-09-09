QUESTION: Joe Maddon to the Pirates has been making a lot of noise lately. What's the reasoning behind that, beyond just scuttlebutt and chatter? Analytics? Ability to work well with a young team? Is Pittsburgh perhaps just very bicycle friendly?
GOOLD: This chat! Also geography. Name recognition. Publicity. It's his homestate. All things line up. Not sure there's much more to that then the Q-rating that would come after a difficult, disappointing season. He'd be a change in voice, change in face of the franchise, that kind of thing. Marketing opportunities.