Subscribe for 99¢
Rockies Cubs Baseball

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, center, pulls starting pitcher Yu Darvish, of Japan, from the game during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

QUESTION: Joe Maddon to the Pirates has been making a lot of noise lately. What's the reasoning behind that, beyond just scuttlebutt and chatter? Analytics? Ability to work well with a young team? Is Pittsburgh perhaps just very bicycle friendly?

GOOLD: This chat! Also geography. Name recognition. Publicity. It's his homestate. All things line up. Not sure there's much more to that then the Q-rating that would come after a difficult, disappointing season. He'd be a change in voice, change in face of the franchise, that kind of thing. Marketing opportunities.

Amanda St. Amand • 314-340-8201

@mandystlpd on Twitter

astamand@post-dispatch.com