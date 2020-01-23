WHAT'S MIZZOU MISSING?

QUESTION: What does Mizzou basketball lack that could get us to a perennial NCAA team? Martin has been highlighting the position-less basketball, but I haven’t seen much rewards from that.
MATTER: This team doesn't play that position-less style that Martin talked about before the 2018-19 season. That was a thought when he had Jontay Porter on the roster — because Jontay was such a versatile player who could play at multiple spots on the floor. Jontay could defend three positions, play the 3, 4 or 5 on offense, shoot 3s, block shots, initiate the offense as a point forward. His versatility is what led Martin to make those comments more than a year ago.
He has not talked at all about the “position-less” concept since then. Even though this team has some guys who can play different spots, the rotations are fairly rigid. Mitchell Smith is a 4 who can move to the 5 when Nikko/Tilmon go to the bench. Dru Smith and Pinson are interchangeable at the 1 and 2. Mark Smith, Pickett and Watson can play on the wing (2/3). Kobe Brown (above, left) is probably the most versatile. He can play on the wing or at the 4 or 5 in a small lineup.
This team clearly lacks a go-to scorer who's consistent every night. Martin's system doesn't rely on 1-on-1 shot blockers, but they don't have much rim protection. Also with Tilmon on the sideline, there's not much of an inside scoring threat among the bigs.