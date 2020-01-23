WHAT'S MIZZOU MISSING?
39th Braggin' Rights, Mizzou beats Illinois 63-56

Missouri Tigers forward Kobe Brown (24) drives to the basket after forcing a turnover in first half action during the 39th Annual Braggin' Rights game between the University of Missouri and the University of Illinois on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: What does Mizzou basketball lack that could get us to a perennial NCAA team? Martin has been highlighting the position-less basketball, but I haven’t seen much rewards from that.

MATTER: This team doesn't play that position-less style that Martin talked about before the 2018-19 season. That was a thought when he had Jontay Porter on the roster — because Jontay was such a versatile player who could play at multiple spots on the floor. Jontay could defend three positions, play the 3, 4 or 5 on offense, shoot 3s, block shots, initiate the offense as a point forward. His versatility is what led Martin to make those comments more than a year ago.

He has not talked at all about the “position-less” concept since then. Even though this team has some guys who can play different spots, the rotations are fairly rigid. Mitchell Smith is a 4 who can move to the 5 when Nikko/Tilmon go to the bench. Dru Smith and Pinson are interchangeable at the 1 and 2. Mark Smith, Pickett and Watson can play on the wing (2/3). Kobe Brown (above, left) is probably the most versatile. He can play on the wing or at the 4 or 5 in a small lineup. 

This team clearly lacks a go-to scorer who's consistent every night. Martin's system doesn't rely on 1-on-1 shot blockers, but they don't have much rim protection. Also with Tilmon on the sideline, there's not much of an inside scoring threat among the bigs. 

