WHAT'S MIZZOU'S CEILING IN SEC?

QUESTION: Can the Tigers go 11-7 in league play? I fear anything less is NIT.
MATTER: A 11-7 league record puts you at 19-11 and then there's the game at West Virginia on Jan. 25. That's looking like a much more difficult game than most expected when the Big 12/SEC pairings first came out. It's most likely going to take 10-8 or 11-7 to feel safe on the bubble this year.
The SEC might not get as many teams in the NCAA field this year because of some bad losses around the league. The SEC already has five Quadrant 4 losses - and SEC teams are just 11-23 in Quadrant 1 games. SEC teams have 10 losses to teams ranked 100 or higher in the NET rankings. KenPom has the SEC as the fifth-best conference. All that signals that the SEC might not get those 7-8 bids like it has the last couple years.
There might be more winnable games for Mizzou in the SEC this year, but fewer SEC teams might qualify for the NCAAs.