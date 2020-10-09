WHAT’S NEXT FOR ROBINSON?

QUESTION: I am curious to know if Shawn Robinson understands the reason for the switch at QB and if you think he is a team player and not take it personal? I am also curious what actually led to him transferring from TCU?
MATTER: He hasn't done any interviews since the Tennessee game, so I can't speculate on what he's thinking. He’s a sharp kid, raised by two high school coaches. I'm sure he's disappointed he got the quick hook after throwing the ball pretty well the week before. But Bazelak clearly gave the offense a jolt and a functional passing game. The offense was a mess the first two series - and replacing one player made an instant impact.
Drinkwitz has been adamant that Robinson will have a role on this team going forward.
Robinson had a shoulder injury that sidelined him at TCU and there was obvious tension with him and the coaching staff there. It was reported after he left that he applied for an NCAA waiver because he was mistreated by Gary Patterson and the TCU staff. TCU denied those charges and the NCAA ruled against the waiver. But he clearly didn't leave on the best terms.
