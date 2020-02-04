WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE SPORTS COMMISSION?

QUESTION: First it was the PGA championship, then it was NHL All-Star weekend. What will be the next big event the sports commission targets? Any chance of NBA All-Star Game?
BENFRED: I don't think the NBA is going to put a marquee weekend like the All-Star game in a city that doesn't house a team, or in a city the league is not trying to cultivate as an expansion target.
Vegas is Vegas. That's different. And the league will be there eventually now that all pro teams are suddenly cool with gambling.
The next big event could be the NCAA men's Frozen Four coming to the Enterprise Center. It's been here before, and had great results, and the NCAA would be crazy to not want to tap into the hockey energy St. Louis has going right now.
Photo: Wisconsin plays Boston College in the NCAA Women's Frozen Four at Family Arena in St. Charles on March 17, 2017. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)