WHAT'S THE CEILING FOR KYROU?
0 comments

WHAT'S THE CEILING FOR KYROU?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Blues take on the Edmonton Oilers

Blues forward Jordan Kyrou. (Post-Dispatch photo by Troy Stolt.)

QUESTION: As you saw Kyrou play (and not play) this year, what do you see as his ceiling? And can he get there under Berube? He's not going to be Ryan O'Reilly in terms of backchecking and playing defense.. But what can he be?

GORDO: Kyrou has speed and a great feel for the offensive game. What I don't know is how good his finish is because we haven't see enough of him against NHL players.

Maybe he could be a Nikolaj Ehlers-type forward scoring points off the rush as a 60-point scorer. The Blues would take that. I haven't seen enough yet to suggest he can be more than that.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports