WHAT'S THE CEILING FOR KYROU?

QUESTION: As you saw Kyrou play (and not play) this year, what do you see as his ceiling? And can he get there under Berube? He's not going to be Ryan O'Reilly in terms of backchecking and playing defense.. But what can he be?
GORDO: Kyrou has speed and a great feel for the offensive game. What I don't know is how good his finish is because we haven't see enough of him against NHL players.
Maybe he could be a Nikolaj Ehlers-type forward scoring points off the rush as a 60-point scorer. The Blues would take that. I haven't seen enough yet to suggest he can be more than that.
