WHAT'S THE CEILING FOR SOSA?

QUESTION: For some reason I was thinking Sosa was a little older and not as much of a prospect. After looking it up, he’s just 23 -- and he definitely looks like he's on the upswing. What is his ceiling?
GOOLD: Edmundo Sosa is the current example of prospect fatigue. He's a prospect and he's been around so long that people wonder why hasn't he reached the majors yet if he's been a prospect for so long. That happens when he appears in rankings and such at age 17 or 18 as a short-season, lower-level talent. Fatigue sets in. Teams have to fight it, too.
Not sure of his ceiling because it really looks like that will depend on the opportunity. He could be a glove-first shortstop on a team that has offense other places to balance the lineup. He could be a utility player on a team that needs his glove off the bench and some kind of professional at-bat in a double-switch situation. We'll see. His floor is utility infielder in the majors. And that's a good measure of how far he's come and that's making good on the early rep as a prospect.