WHAT'S THE CEILING FOR SOSA?
Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa flicks the ball to second during individual defensive drills during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: For some reason I was thinking Sosa was a little older and not as much of a prospect. After looking it up, he’s just 23 -- and he definitely looks like he's on the upswing. What is his ceiling?

GOOLD: Edmundo Sosa is the current example of prospect fatigue. He's a prospect and he's been around so long that people wonder why hasn't he reached the majors yet if he's been a prospect for so long. That happens when he appears in rankings and such at age 17 or 18 as a short-season, lower-level talent. Fatigue sets in. Teams have to fight it, too.

Not sure of his ceiling because it really looks like that will depend on the opportunity. He could be a glove-first shortstop on a team that has offense other places to balance the lineup. He could be a utility player on a team that needs his glove off the bench and some kind of professional at-bat in a double-switch situation. We'll see. His floor is utility infielder in the majors. And that's a good measure of how far he's come and that's making good on the early rep as a prospect.

