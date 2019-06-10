QUESTION: What is the cure for this Cardinals team? Fowler is up and down. Players underperforming. No balls hit in the air. Hitting approach a mess? Do they want to tank and get a high-first-round draft pick? Plus, the club is too friendly. No edge.
GOOLD: All of that, except the whole tanking thing. The Cardinals would be the most expensive tanking team ever given their payroll and that they spent prospects to get Goldschmidt and Ozuna and all that. That's the reverse of tanking.
But, yes, too many groundballs. Too many strikeouts recently. Too few adjustments. Jon Lester shouldn't have been able to do what he did Saturday. Kudos to him. But he seemed just as surprised as any of us.
And, yes, the Cardinals could use an edge.