QUESTION: Isn't this the final year of Petro's contract? The Leafs were salivating at the idea of getting AP last year and may trade a scorer to get him. They know scoring without defense gets you tee times in May. We have to make room for the young d-men coming up and need a scorer now and in case Schenn's wants big $$ for next contract. Clayton Keller's contact guarantees he and others like him get big raises.
ANSWER: All things being equal, if it comes to picking between the two, I think the Blues go for Petro over Schenn. (Nobody in the organization has told me that - or anything like that - it's just my thinking on the subject.)
Petro, Bouwmeester and Edmunson are all scheduled for unrestricted free agency after this season. That's 3 of your top 7 defensemen. Gunnarsson is getting up there, although he has another year left after this season on his contract. You have Mikkola and Reinke waiting in the wings on D, but I don't think the organizational depth on defense is great at this point. Up front, Schenn is the only player among the top 14 forwards scheduled for unrestricted free agency, and you have Kyrou and Kostin waiting in the wings. There seemingly is more organizational depth at forward as well, with Toropchenko, Bokk, Alexandrov, as well as Jordan Nolan, Nolan Stevens and Austin Poganski in the pipeline.