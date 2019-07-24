Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo (27), Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and Brayden Schenn (10) skate back to the bench after celebrating a goal by Tarasenko against the Dallas Stars during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series Thursday, April 25, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

QUESTION: At what point this year do you resign Petro and Schenn or cut bait?

TOM T.: I think you try to re-sign them now, or at least after you get everyone signed for this season and you know there will be a 2020-21 season. The only way you would cut bait is if the team is so far out of it in the spring that you're throwing in the towel, which I don't see happening. And even then, if the Blues are out of it, it probably means that something catastrophic has happened, so you might be more inclined to disregard the results of the season and proceed as if things were going well. But if you're in the playoff race, even if contract talks had somehow hit an impasse that couldn't be overcome, I think you're better keeping them as rentals for the rest of the season than trying to move them to find someone better, because that's not going to happen.

But it's been stated here before: the Blues should do what they can to sign both, and err on the side of slightly overpaying if that's needed. This is a well-built group that they should try to keep together.