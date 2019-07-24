QUESTION: At what point this year do you resign Petro and Schenn or cut bait?
TOM T.: I think you try to re-sign them now, or at least after you get everyone signed for this season and you know there will be a 2020-21 season. The only way you would cut bait is if the team is so far out of it in the spring that you're throwing in the towel, which I don't see happening. And even then, if the Blues are out of it, it probably means that something catastrophic has happened, so you might be more inclined to disregard the results of the season and proceed as if things were going well. But if you're in the playoff race, even if contract talks had somehow hit an impasse that couldn't be overcome, I think you're better keeping them as rentals for the rest of the season than trying to move them to find someone better, because that's not going to happen.