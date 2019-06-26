QUESTION: Any updates on the MLS ownership group's progress toward securing an expansion team?
BENFRED: I can offer a few things now that the Stanley Cup run is over and I've had sometime to get caught up on what I missed...
The ownership group does have an upcoming date set to present to the expansion committee. That this presentation has not yet occurred should answer some questions about recent speculation that the MLS will announce official expansion plans at the MLS All-Star game on July 31.
It seems this belief stemmed from MLS commissioner Don Garber saying he would like to have some plans for expansion at that time, but that's not quite the same s the league announcing those plans.
Would make more sense, at least to me, to expect an announcement after the event. The MLS likes to spread things out, and could use the expansion announcements as the next splash after the All-Star game.
Right now the process of transferring the land for the stadium from the federal government is still ongoing.
The sponsorship elements that Garber hit hard on during his visit to St. Louis are in good shape. I would not expect those to be announced until the team is secured, but there are a range of commitments in good standing at the moment.