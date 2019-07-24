QUESTION: Would a Blues model of repeating the L.A. Kings model which took 2 years later? A hot goalie was key for them to take the Cup after winning the first 3 series all in 7 games.
TOM T.: Based on the grind of winning the Stanley Cup once, winning the next season has to be rough. That's just so many games to play (106 in the case of Ryan O'Reilly last season) and such a short offseason compared to everyone else. So I think there's a solid case for the every other year option. But I don't think anything makes up for having a hot goalie. Binnington wasn't hot all the time in the postseason, but in the games where he was needed, he did what he had to do. (Which is why he got my Conn Smythe vote.) If Dallas had beaten the Blues, and any further success the Stars would have had, it would have been because of Ben Bishop. There were a good number in the media that thought Rask should have been the Conn Smythe winner regardless of the outcome of the series.