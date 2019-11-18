QUESTION: With Molina's recent comments about wanting to play beyond his current contract, what do you believe is Andrew Knizer's role with the Cardinals? If he is not the heir to Molina's catching throne, then do they move him now, while he has high value? Who, besides Knizner is the next Cardinal's catching prospect? Herrera?
GOOLD: Knizner doesn't have his highest value right now, candidly. That could be a year from now, sure, and the Cardinals could have Herrera then as the heir apparent. But his highest value is not today. Herrera is a legit prospect. Should be as well known as Carson Kelly was and Knizner is.
The Cardinals are not ruling out a reunion with Wieters this winter or signing a backup at some point before opening day so that Knizner plays at Class AAA Memphis. They think that would be good for his defense. His bat plays at the higher level, but they want him to get innings behind the plate. That won't happen as Molina's backup in 2020. Doesn't appear it will.