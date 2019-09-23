QUESTION: I attended an Arizona Fall League game Sunday and was surprised by the number of fans wearing Cardinals attire. It was nice to see Cards prospects play and a 3-for-5 night for catcher Ivan Herrera — showing there's always another player coming along. It makes makes me wonder if Knizner will go the way of Carson Kelly, and the Cardinals will sign Matt Wieters for a couple of years. He's definitely been important to the team this year.
COMMISH: I don't know about a two-year deal for Wieters. He is valuable as a switch-hitter and he has shown a strong arm, but one year would be enough. Knizner is ready to step in as the backup, if necessary, and I think the organization always has been higher on Knizner being a productive hitter rather than Kelly, who did well for much of this season.