QUESTION: Do the Cardinals plan to push outfielder Dylan Carlson to Class AAA this year or let him finish out the season in Springfield?
GOOLD: It would be a lot clearer if the Cardinals had a playoff-bound affiliate, honestly. Carlson could see Triple-A by the end of the season if the Cardinals make another move to clear a starting job for him there. That is one thing being discussed.
If Arozarena makes the leap here in the near future, then Carlson to Triple-A would be a corresponding move discussed.
Follow-up: How does Carlson project? He seems to be somewhat above average at most facets of the game (and he's young). Does he project to be an outfielder with plus-plus tools, or should we expect a more well-rounded, everyday player who provides good but not great value?
GOOLD: He projects to be a No. 2 hitter in a major-league lineup for a contending team. He's a switch-hitter with a great feel for the strike zone, power that is growing with him (he's young still), and he can rap out the doubles. He may be able to play center, but if not there's always left and right field for him to play.
Photo: Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson singles during the All-Star Futures Game on July 7 in Cleveland. (AP Photo)