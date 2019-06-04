QUESTION: Is Michael Wacha basically just going to be the emergency-only reliever that Matheny loved to have, including using Wacha in the role once?
GOOLD: That is how he's positioned now. Shildt referenced that in Philadelphia and agreed that it wasn't ideal and that they needed to figure out a way to find a role for Wacha that wasn't waiting around for a role they didn't want to use. He said that the didn't have a long-guy, per se, for a reason, and that he would prefer to find a way not to isolate Wacha in that role and actually get him a place to improve, to sharpen, to get work to get better to get back to the rotation. That's how Maddux described it to me.
Follow-up: Do the Cardinals have a technical explanation of what it is that's causing Wacha's problems?
GOOLD: Fastball command. That's what it is. The root of it could be the alterations Wacha has tried to make with his arm slot. He's had a few already this season. I asked if that stems from the soreness in his knee like we saw with Andrew Miller, for example, and he said no.
He has tried to find a way to protect himself from that stress reaction in his shoulder. There could be a physical reason, in other words, that would lead to the inconsistent arm slot and thus the fastball command.