WHAT'S THE PLAN IF THE OFFENSE SPUTTERS?

QUESTION: We already know that the front office is willing to roll the dice with their young OFs. What move would the front office make if they can't get enough offense from their current roster?
COMMISH: They wouldn't make this decision until a reasonable time into the season. Internally, they always could make Tommy Edman an everyday outfielder, although they like his versatility more. Or Edman could become an everyday infielder if the Cardinals soured on Matt Carpenter.
If they needed more offense, they surely would have to make a trade.
Follow-up: Who bats fourth?
COMMISH: I see three candidates. O'Neill hit .280 in a dozen games as a cleanup hitter last season. I could see DeJong doing it or possibly Goldschmidt if they find a satisfactory third hitter.