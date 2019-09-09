QUESTION: If the Cardinals are able to hang in and keep a hold of 1st Place with their last 16 games after the Rockies ( a tough stretch of good teams) . Who would be the three pitches for the Playoffs as Starters?
GOOLD: For a division series, they'll plan on going with four, not three. They'll go Flaherty, Mikolas, Hudson, and Wainwright, in some order. Might see Wainwright in Game 3 to free up Hudson as a relief factor in the first two. That's a wrinkle the Cardinals will discuss. But those are the four, with Flaherty for Game 4 if it's an elimination possibility.