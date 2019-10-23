QUESTION: What's up with O'Reilly? Mighty slow start for such a key player.
JT: Yes, it is a slow start. When he had the 4-point game against Ottawa on Oct. 10 (empty-net goal, plus 3 assists), I think we all assumed O'Reilly's back. But he's simply not getting the shots on goal (or overall shot attempts) that he did last season. He hasn't had more than three shots on goal all season — and those 3 SOGs came in the season opener. And he hasn't had more than four overall attempts (shots on on goal, plus shots blocked, plus shots missed.)
So part of it is he's just got to be a little more selfish — look for his shots more. I don't think there's anything going on injury-wise.