WHAT'S UP WITH SCHWARTZ?

QUESTION: I'm becoming less and less of a fan of Jaden Schwartz. It's one thing to be snakebit, but it almost looks more like a lack of concentration. Maybe I'm being too hard on the guy but I just think there are other players out there that would be a better option for next year. Palmieri would be an interesting pick-up.
TOM T.: I think you're being hard on the guy, but he's a guy that the Blues are going to have to make a decision on soon because his contract is up after next season, and if the Blues re-sign Pietrangelo, one of the cap casualties of that could be Schwartz.
He has shown himself to be a streaky player, which may not be exactly what the Blues want to see, but when he's on, oh is he good. I don't know that the Blues win the Stanley Cup last season without his performance in the postseason.
He hasn't lacked for chances lately and there was a clear look of relief for him last night when he scored. Even when he's not scoring, he works hard fighting for pucks. And he's got 19 goals this season, which isn't too bad. He may come up a little short of his career high (28) this season, but he'll have a good total when he's done.