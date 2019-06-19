QUESTION: At what point will the Cardinals show the sense of urgency displayed by the Cubs?
BENFRED: Good question. Keep asking. I've used it before, but I'll break out my Cardinals-as-a-boat analogy. The Cardinals seem determined that the waters of the National League Central will recede at some point, and that they will once again be atop, sitting pretty, proud that they did not change their approach all that much, proud that they weathered the storm.
But how many seasons does water run over the bows of the boat before being diligent is being wrong? The water damage is adding up, and the boat remains more or less anchored.