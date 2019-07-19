QUESTION: I watched the entire SEC media days broadcast on SEC Network. And I was really disappointed in the questioning from the reporters. I will say, you asked some good questions that weren't repetitive or had not been asked before. But why did the media continually ask about transfer portal, recruiting and not come up with better questions? It's like they won't ask a tough question. And I was really surprised that there were so many of the same media personnel asking the questions, did nobody else want to raise their hand?
MATTER: Here's the deal: You don't see the real questions on TV. For all 14 teams, shortly after they arrive at the hotel, they go up to a private suite where they're met by the local reporters who cover their team and a few select national writers. In Missouri's case, we got about an hour to talk to Barry Odom and his three players in the suite away from the live SEC Network broadcast. That is where I get the bulk of my content to write about Missouri. I didn't even sit in the room when Odom was on the televised press conference because I was with Kelly Bryant in different interview rooms. And the same is true for the LSU writers who interview the LSU coach and players in their suite and Florida and Georgia, et cetera. Once we're in that main interview room that you see on TV, that's the only real chance for a beat writer to ask a question of a coach he doesn't cover on a daily basis. I think I asked questions of Matt Luke, Chad Morris and Will Muschamp. If you're writing a specific story about the transfer portal and want to get 14 different opinions on it, that's really the only forum where you can ask those questions.